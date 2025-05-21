A large political party isn’t showing maturity: Nahid

The National Citizen Party (NCP) believes that the election commission (EC) is responsible for the current crisis surrounding swearing-in of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Ishraq Hossain as mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Stating that it has lost trust in the current EC for various reasons, the party demanded reconstitution of the election commission.

The NCP held an emergency press conference at its temporary central office in the capital’s Banglamotor intersection on Tuesday night.

From this press conference, the party announced a protest rally demanding the reconstitution of the EC and local government elections.

The rally will be held under the banner of NCP’s Dhaka city unit in front of the EC office in Agargaon, Dhaka at 12:00 pm on Wednesday.