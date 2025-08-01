29 political parties submit audit reports to EC

A total of 29 registered political parties, including BNP, Jatiya Party, and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, have submitted their audit reports for the year 2024 to the Election Commission (EC) within the stipulated time.

Md Shariful Alam, director (public relations) of the EC Secretariat, confirmed this Thursday.

Currently, there are 50 political parties registered with the EC, of which 29 have submitted their audit reports.