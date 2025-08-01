29 political parties submit audit reports to EC
A total of 29 registered political parties, including BNP, Jatiya Party, and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, have submitted their audit reports for the year 2024 to the Election Commission (EC) within the stipulated time.
Md Shariful Alam, director (public relations) of the EC Secretariat, confirmed this Thursday.
Currently, there are 50 political parties registered with the EC, of which 29 have submitted their audit reports.
Ten other parties have applied for an extension of the deadline, and a new party, Bangladesh Development Party, which was registered on 2 February, is not required to submit a report for this year.
The remaining ten parties however, did not submit any report or deadline extension plea to the EC.
There is a mandatory provision for political parties to submit their annual income and expenditure audit reports to the EC by 31 July every year.
The EC can cancel the registration of any political party if it fails to submit its audit report for three consecutive years.
The time extension pleas will be presented in the commission meeting and a decision will be made after that, said an EC official.