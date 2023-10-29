BNP’s nationwide hartal underway, police deployed in Naya Paltan

Meanwhile, police were deployed in front of the BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan in the morning. Police were seen cordoning off a side of the BNP office.

Movement of public transport and cars was thin in the capital’s Panthpath, Mohammadpur, Green Road, Karwan Bazar, Agargaon, Fakirapool areas in the morning, but rickshaws and CNG-run auto- rickshaws were seen plying on the streets.

Police were also seen in Panthpath intersection, SAARC Fountain, Fakirapool, Rajarbagh, Kakrail areas in the morning