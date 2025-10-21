Parties turn attention to implementation recommendations

Sources associated with the Commission say that based on its experience of long formal and informal discussions with political parties, the commission believes that whatever recommendations it makes on implementing the charter, some parties or groups are likely to be dissatisfied.

However, the commission will continue informal discussions with the parties until the recommendations are finalised. Commission sources also believe that, in the end, the government will have to play a strong role in implementing the charter.

The July National Charter, prepared with 84 reform proposals, was signed last Friday by 24 parties and alliances. The NCP has yet to sign as the charter’s legal basis has not been determined. In addition, four other left-leaning parties have also not signed.

The commission is moving towards recommending the implementation of the July charter by issuing a special order to provide it with a legal basis, holding a referendum, and giving the next national parliament a dual role as the constitution reform council and the national parliament.

Members of a committee of experts, consisting of retired judges, university professors, and lawyers, are preparing a draft to determine the basis of the special order and what it will contain.

Sources at the Consensus Commission say the commission is preparing to submit its recommendations on implementing the charter to the government by 24 October. The commission’s term runs until 31 October. The Commission hopes that the government will issue the July Charter Implementation Order within this period. To allow the government at least a week for this, the Commission will submit its recommendations accordingly.