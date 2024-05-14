Bangladesh’s economy is in dire straits: Mirza Fakhrul
The economy of Bangladesh is in a dire straits, remarked Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Tuesday.
The economy is on the brink and it may collapse at any moment, he stressed.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam made this remark at a media briefing after a meeting with the Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders in the capital in the evening.
Asked about the visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, the BNP leader said they do not want to speak about the issue.
He , however, added that the people of Bangladesh always brought back democratic rights depending on themselves and will do so again in the future.
Earlier, Mirza Fakhrul and the party’s vice chairman Barkatullah held a meeting with 10-member representatives of Gono Odhikar Parishad that was led by the president of a faction Nurul Haque and general secretary Rashed Khan.
At the briefing, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We discussed what type of programmes could be adopted and how we could reach the goal and some other primary issues.”
Claiming that the democracy and electoral system in Bangladesh has been destroyed, and a political and economic crisis has been created, the BNP leader said 63 political parties of the country have been waging a simultaneous movement against this situation. But the government has usurped the power through staging a “dummy” election.
The BNP secretary general also said the opposition parties have been waging a long movement for a free, fair, neutral election under a non-party government.
Meanwhile, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has remarked that the Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader was “talking incoherently” over the visit of Donald Lu.
“No BNP leader said anything about the visit of Donald Lu. But Mr. Obaidul Quader is chattering incoherently about this every day,” he said after distributing leaflets urging to boycott upazila elections in the capital’s Nayapaltan area Tuesday.