Bangladesh’s economy is in dire straits: Mirza Fakhrul

The economy of Bangladesh is in a dire straits, remarked Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Tuesday.

The economy is on the brink and it may collapse at any moment, he stressed.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam made this remark at a media briefing after a meeting with the Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders in the capital in the evening.