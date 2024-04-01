BCL doesn’t believe in occupation: Obaidul Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BCL is always working to implement the spirit of liberation war in the country.

BCL is a student organisation run by its constitution and principles, while it does not believe in occupation, he stated.

Claiming that occupation of educational institutions was started by military dictator Ziaur Rahman, the AL general secretary said Zia used students as tools to consolidate his illegal power, while luring power and money, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal was established by deviating student leaders from ideals.

He further stated that the student leaders were used to materialistic thinking and luxurious life by avoiding their principles and ideals. As a result, a stigmatised trend was established in student politics.