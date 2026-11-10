Sheikh Hasina faces 673 cases, including 457 on murder charges

A total of 673 lawsuits, including 457 on murder charges, have been filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from power in the July mass uprising, according to police headquarters data.

She has been sentenced to death in one case involving crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising. Six more cases against her are pending trial at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

Reuters has reported that a letter has been sent to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi seeking a new passport and national identity (NID) card for Sheikh Hasina, who has been staying in India since the mass uprising in August 2024.

Diplomatic sources informed Prothom Alo that the Bangladesh High Commission received an email regarding the passport and NID. However, the sources also said the email was not accompanied by an authorisation letter from Sheikh Hasina. Against this backdrop, the cases against her and her death sentence have come into renewed focus.

Following the fall of the government of Awami League (whose activities are currently banned in the country) in the mass uprising on 5 August 2024, the then interim government reconstituted the ICT. An arrest warrant was issued against Sheikh Hasina on 17 October 2024, the first day of proceedings at the reconstituted tribunal.