60 eminent citizens seek Mirza Fakhrul’s release

As many as 60 wellwishers and friends of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have issued a statement demanding his release ‘for sake of strengthening the process of taking the country towards democracy’.

The eminent citizens made the demand through a statement signed by DU’s physics department professor ABM Obaidul Islam. The statement was sent to media on Thursday.

Most of the signatories of the statement are former and current teachers of Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University and Khulna University.

The statement reads that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was detained from his home on 8 December midnight without any arrest warrant. He has not been granted bail as of now.

They learnt from Fakhrul’s family sources that the BNP leader is ailing right now and physicians asked him to be taken abroad for treatment.