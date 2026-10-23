Why is Charmonai Pir visiting the US for the first time?

Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, amir of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, has travelled to the United States for the first time. Party leaders describe the visit as a religious outreach tour. However, they also see it as an opportunity to raise the party’s profile internationally.

Meanwhile, some social media users have criticised the visit, linking it to a remark made several months ago by the party’s Senior Nayeb-e-Amir Faizul Karim, about a “caravan heading towards America”.

Rezaul Karim, widely known as the Pir of Charmonai, left Dhaka for the United States on an Emirates flight on the evening of 13 October. According to party sources, he is on a 14-day visit at the invitation of the An Nur Foundation.