Why is Charmonai Pir visiting the US for the first time?
Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, amir of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, has travelled to the United States for the first time. Party leaders describe the visit as a religious outreach tour. However, they also see it as an opportunity to raise the party’s profile internationally.
Meanwhile, some social media users have criticised the visit, linking it to a remark made several months ago by the party’s Senior Nayeb-e-Amir Faizul Karim, about a “caravan heading towards America”.
Rezaul Karim, widely known as the Pir of Charmonai, left Dhaka for the United States on an Emirates flight on the evening of 13 October. According to party sources, he is on a 14-day visit at the invitation of the An Nur Foundation.
Party leaders believe the visit could help raise Islami Andolan’s international profile. They say that although Jamaat-e-Islami is known outside Bangladesh, particularly in Western countries, as a religion-based political party, Islami Andolan has not gained similar recognition.
During the tour, he is meeting expatriate Bangladeshis in various US states and delivering religious talks at mosques and Muslim community gatherings. His schedule also includes meetings with businesspeople and leaders of various international organisations.
According to Islami Andolan leaders, Rezaul Karim is better known in the United States as the Pir of Charmonai than as the party’s amir. He is building connections with followers of Sufism from different countries. He is also taking part in religious discussions and outreach programmes, at their invitation.
Party leaders believe the visit could help raise Islami Andolan’s international profile. They say that although Jamaat-e-Islami is known outside Bangladesh, particularly in Western countries, as a religion-based political party, Islami Andolan has not gained similar recognition.
They hope the visit will help bridge that gap while creating an opportunity to present the practices and philosophy of Sufi Islam.
Islami Andolan secretary general Gazi Ataur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the Pir of Charmonai had travelled to the United States at the invitation of the An Nur Foundation. It is his first visit to the country. Followers of Islami Andolan, as well as people associated with other parties, are attending his religious talks there, he said.
Party sources said Rezaul Karim had previously visited Saudi Arabia and several other Muslim countries.
Criticism over Faizul Karim’s remarks
Criticism of the Pir of Charmonai’s visit to the United States has drawn attention to a remark made by Islami Andolan’s senior Nayeb-e-Amir Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim.
At a conference in Gournadi, Barishal, on 22 July to mark the founding anniversary of Islami Jubo Andolan, he spoke about forming a political alliance in support of Islam.
We were heading towards Medina. But the steering wheel was hijacked; it was robbed. Our caravan was heading towards Medina, but suddenly I saw it heading towards America. Followers of Medina cannot go to America.Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, senior nayeb-e-amir, Islami Andolan
Faizul Karim said Islami Andolan had formed an alliance with the aim of creating a common electoral symbol in support of Islam, led by the Pir of Charmonai.
He added, “We were heading towards Medina. But the steering wheel was hijacked; it was robbed. Our caravan was heading towards Medina, but suddenly I saw it heading towards America. Followers of Medina cannot go to America.”
Following the Pir of Charmonai’s visit to the United States, some social media users have criticised him by drawing a connection between the trip and those remarks.
Maulana Fakhruddin Ahmad, central assistant secretary of Bangladesh Majlisul Mufassirin, wrote on his Facebook page on 14 October. “Is the Pir Sahib of Charmonai really going on a visit to America? Has he, then, turned towards America? That is precisely the accusation he makes against Jamaat.”
Islami Andolan leaders, however, consider the criticism unjustified. They argue that travelling to the United States or conducting religious activities there does not mean accepting the country’s state policies or political ideology.
Gazi Ataur Rahman told Prothom Alo that there was no basis for concluding that the Pir of Charmonai had adopted US policies simply because he had travelled there. He was not making political statements in the country but encouraging people in matters of religion, the party’s secretary general said.
Activities during the visit
Rezaul Karim arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York on 14 October. He was received by Sardar Barkatullah, president of Darul Uloom New York, Mufti Mizanur Rahman Saeed, the institution’s chief faqih, and Maulana Azir Uddin, chief imam of Baitul Aman Jame Mosque.
According to his itinerary, the Pir of Charmonai attended an event at the American Muslim Center on 14 October. The following day, he delivered an Islami Bayan (religious sermon focused on moral and spiritual reform) at Port Washington Mosque.
Rezaul Karim arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York on 14 October. He was received by Sardar Barkatullah, president of Darul Uloom New York, Mufti Mizanur Rahman Saeed, the institution’s chief faqih, and Maulana Azir Uddin, chief imam of Baitul Aman Jame Mosque.
On 16 October, he delivered the Friday sermon and led prayers at Jalalabad Jame Mosque in New Jersey. On the same day, he also spoke at a waaz mahfil (religious gathering featuring sermons) at Baitul Aman Islamic Center.
Mufti Rezaul Karim has also taken part in religious sermons and special waaz and prayer gatherings at the Bronx Muslim Center, Bangladesh Muslim Center Jame Mosque, Masjid Al-Aman Inc in Brooklyn, Sanai Party Hall in Jackson Heights, Buffalo and Masjid Quba.
He is also scheduled to attend various religious events at Darul Uloom in New York, Masjidun Noor in Michigan and the An Nur Cultural Center.