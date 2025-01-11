AB Party's new chairman Mujibur, GS Asaduzzaman

Mujibur Rahman Bhuiyan Manju has been elected chairman by a huge margin in the first national council of Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party).

Lawyer Asaduzzaman Fuad has been elected unopposed as general secretary (GS). The duo will serve for the next three years.

The party's election commission announced the results of the first national council of the AB Party at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

The national council was inaugurated by family members and injured people of the 1971 Great Liberation War and the July Uprising.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and leaders of various political parties were present at the programme.