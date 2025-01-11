AB Party's new chairman Mujibur, GS Asaduzzaman
Mujibur Rahman Bhuiyan Manju has been elected chairman by a huge margin in the first national council of Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party).
Lawyer Asaduzzaman Fuad has been elected unopposed as general secretary (GS). The duo will serve for the next three years.
The party's election commission announced the results of the first national council of the AB Party at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Saturday afternoon.
The national council was inaugurated by family members and injured people of the 1971 Great Liberation War and the July Uprising.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and leaders of various political parties were present at the programme.
Chairman election of the AB Party was held at Suhrawardy Udyan from 9:00am to 9:00pm yesterday. Councilors from all over the country voted there while expatriate and sick councilors voted online.
Three candidates contested the post of AB Party chairman.
They are-- the party's founding convener AFM Solaiman Chowdhury, founding member secretary Mujibur Rahman Bhuiyan Manju and joint convener colonel (retd.) Didarul Alam.
Out of a total of 2,806 voters, 1,689 councilors casted their votes. Out of these, 45 votes were cancelled.
Mujibur Rahman Bhuiyan Manju was elected chairman with 1,400 votes while his rival AFM Solaiman Chowdhury received 211 votes and Didarul Alam received 33 votes respectively.
Earlier, the general secretary election was held at night after the chairman election.
The 21-member of the AB Party executive committee was elected at the end of last month.
However, Asaduzzaman Fuad was elected unopposed as there was no other candidate for the post of general secretary.
Today, along with the announcement of the results for the posts of chairman and GS, the names of 21 executive council members were also announced.