I want to stop all ‘fraud’ and provide updated information: Hasnat Abdullah

Hasnat Abdullah, member of parliament for Cumilla-4 (Debidwar) and a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has stated that he wants to stop all forms of ‘fraud’ by ensuring transparency and accountability.

He said, “Within just 21 days, I have tried to understand my responsibilities. From my position, I will ensure transparency and accountability so that no form of fraud can occur and every public service reaches the doorsteps of the people.”

Hasnat Abdullah made these remarks during a Facebook live session where he described his experience during the first 21 days of serving as a member of parliament.

To support this goal, he has also launched a Facebook page titled ‘Jobabdihita’ to provide updated information on development projects, government allocations and activities in Debidwar.