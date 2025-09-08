DUCSU election: Students hope for peaceful voting

The past 13 days of election campaigning have been peaceful and festive, with no major complaints of violations of the code of conduct. In their manifestos, candidates pledged to solve various student-related problems and promised to always stand beside the students.

Teachers and students alike expressed hopes that the atmosphere of friendship and harmony surrounding the DUCSU and hall union elections will continue from voting day through to the announcement of results.

Official campaigning for the Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections ended yesterday, Sunday. Campaigning began on 26 August, and voting will be held tomorrow, Tuesday.

On the last day of campaigning, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) panel organised an oath-taking ceremony at the Bat Tala on campus. Candidates contesting for all 28 DUCSU posts and 18 hall union positions were present. In total, 205 JCD candidates took an oath on eight commitments, administered by their VP candidate Abidul Islam Khan.

The oath included pledges to uphold political etiquette and mutual respect, to maintain democratic behavior towards opponents, and to ensure that the despised practices of the fascist era—such as gono-room and guest-room culture, forced participation in political programmes, and suppression of dissent—would never be allowed to return to campus.