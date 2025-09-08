DUCSU election: Students hope for peaceful voting
The past 13 days of election campaigning have been peaceful and festive, with no major complaints of violations of the code of conduct. In their manifestos, candidates pledged to solve various student-related problems and promised to always stand beside the students.
Teachers and students alike expressed hopes that the atmosphere of friendship and harmony surrounding the DUCSU and hall union elections will continue from voting day through to the announcement of results.
Official campaigning for the Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections ended yesterday, Sunday. Campaigning began on 26 August, and voting will be held tomorrow, Tuesday.
On the last day of campaigning, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) panel organised an oath-taking ceremony at the Bat Tala on campus. Candidates contesting for all 28 DUCSU posts and 18 hall union positions were present. In total, 205 JCD candidates took an oath on eight commitments, administered by their VP candidate Abidul Islam Khan.
The oath included pledges to uphold political etiquette and mutual respect, to maintain democratic behavior towards opponents, and to ensure that the despised practices of the fascist era—such as gono-room and guest-room culture, forced participation in political programmes, and suppression of dissent—would never be allowed to return to campus.
Also yesterday, GS candidate Meghmallar Bosu of the left-wing "Resistance Council" panel, supported by seven leftist student organisations, attended his panel’s press conference at Madhur Canteen in a wheelchair, having come directly from the hospital.
He urged all students to vote, declaring, “If you all come to vote, not a single anti-liberation force will be able to win here.”
In the afternoon, the “Anti-Discrimination Student Alliance,” supported by the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, held a press conference at Madhur Canteen. Its VP candidate, Abdul Kader, warned students not to be swayed by those spending money or offering meals.
“You are a student of Dhaka University, the conscience of Bangladesh. Vote with your conscience. Make your decision based on who has fought for you in the past and who has stood by you in your struggles,” Kader said.
The Islami Chhatra Shibir–backed “United Student Alliance” panel distributed leaflets and held a press conference at night. Its GS candidate, SM Forhad, said they wanted to build a dream campus for students of all groups and opinions.
Meanwhile, the independent “Student Unity” panel led by Umama Fatema also campaigned throughout the day. Left-wing panels like “Aparajeyo ’71–Adamya ’24” and another alliance held rallies on campus.
Later in the afternoon, Dhaka University Teacher Network hosted a discussion at Bat Tala titled “Thoughts of DUCSU candidates: DU’s democratic movement and the struggle for liberation.” Former DUCSU VP Mahmudur Rahman Manna said DU’s greatest achievements had not come from better food or libraries, but through movements for social liberation. Former GS Mushtaq Hossain added that students had rejected organisations that merely served dominant political parties.
Code of conduct
According to election rules, candidates cannot offer gifts, food, or drinks to voters. Yet, discussions circulated on campus that some candidates, especially for the hall unions, had been treating younger students to meals at nearby restaurants. No official complaints were filed, however.
This year’s DUCSU election has seen the highest number of cyber-bullying complaints. The Election Commission has sought help from BTRC and other government agencies. One student accused of threatening a female candidate with gang rape on social media has been expelled from the university for six months.
Toward the end of campaigning, complaints surfaced that local leaders from various political parties were calling students directly to solicit votes for specific panels—allegations mostly directed at JCD and BNP. Some female students raised concerns on Facebook about whether university authorities had leaked their phone numbers. The Election Commission, however, denied providing any student information.
On the final day of campaigning, Prothom Alo spoke to two teachers and 12 students. They said they hoped for a peaceful and fair election, stressing that the DUCSU elections must be held regularly. Only then, they argued, could the university permanently rid itself of domination, violence, and muscle power politics.
Manifestos and promises
Various student organisations and independent candidates have released manifestos detailing their promises if elected. Common pledges include ending the gono-room/guest-room culture, solving problems of accommodation, food, and transport, digitalising administrative services, improving campus safety, and upgrading health services.
JCD panel issued a 10-point manifesto, prioritising education and research to build a modern, safe campus, and pledging to end coercive political practices, extortion, and domination. They also promised a safer environment for female students.
Shibir’s United Student Alliance announced a 36-point manifesto, the first demand being to institutionalise DUCSU elections annually as part of the academic calendar. They also vowed to remove fascist influences, ensure seat allocation validly, and provide safe and healthy food.
Anti-Discrimination Student Alliance declared an 8-point program, including turning DU into a research-focused university, ensuring political freedom, abolishing guest-room and gono-room practices, setting up a cyber-security cell for female students, and introducing a “One Card, All Services” system.
Umama Fatema’s Independent Unity panel issued an 11-point manifesto, including 100 per cent housing, part-time job opportunities with fair wages, and extended entry hours for female students in halls.
Resistance Council (7 leftist groups) published an 18-point manifesto focusing on improving education quality, prioritising research, stopping violence and hall domination, ensuring a women-friendly campus, and replacing private hall canteens with university-run cafeterias.
Voting for the DUCSU and hall union elections will be held tomorrow, 9 September, from 8:00am to 4:00pm. There are 471 candidates contesting 28 DUCSU posts. In the 18 hall unions, 1,035 students are competing for 234 posts.
Chief Returning Officer Proffesor Mohammad Jasim Uddin at a press briefing yesterday said that various rumors centering the DUCSU elections are rife. Nothing may happen, but rumors spread everywhere—such as a candidate dropping out or supporting another. Students should not pay heed to such rumors.