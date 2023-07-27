BNP rally to be held at Naya Paltan, preparations on: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said they will organise their grand rally in front of the party central office at Naya Paltan in the capital at 2:00pm tomorrow, Friday.
The BNP leader said preparations for this have already started.
On behalf of BNP, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said this in a press conference at the Naya Paltan central office around 1:00pm today, Thursday.
Drawing the attention of the law enforcement agencies, he said, “The more you create obstacles, arrest leaders-activists, the greater number of leaders-activists will participate in this rally.”
When asked whether they have got permission from police for the grand rally, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “We have informed police that the rally would be held tomorrow. Dhaka city leaders have started taking preparations for the rally.”
At the press conference, the BNP senior joint secretary general also alleged 500 leaders-activists have already been arrested, centering the grand rally in Dhaka.
Drawing the attention of the law enforcement agencies, he said, “The more you create obstacles, arrest leaders-activists, the greater number of leaders-activists will participate in this rally.”
Rizvi alleged rulling Awami League is holding programmes occupying any open space in Dhaka, but BNP is given different conditions while holding any programme.
The grand rally will certainly be held at Naya Paltan tomorrow around 2:00pm, he added. Tomorrow’s grand rally will be peaceful programme.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi urged the police to help them in making this rally a success.
Dhaka North City BNP convener Amanullah Aman and Dhaka South City BNP convener Abdus Salam were also present at the press conference.