BNP rally to be held at Naya Paltan, preparations on: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said they will organise their grand rally in front of the party central office at Naya Paltan in the capital at 2:00pm tomorrow, Friday.

The BNP leader said preparations for this have already started.

On behalf of BNP, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said this in a press conference at the Naya Paltan central office around 1:00pm today, Thursday.