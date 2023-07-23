Hero Alom demands re-election to Dhaka-17

Governing Awami League nominated candidate Mohammad Ali Arafat won the Dhaka-17 by-election bagging 28,816 votes while Hero Alom got 5,609 votes.

Hero Alom also requested parliament speaker not to administer the oath of Arafat as an MP.

Replying to a question about what will he do if the appeal is rejected at the EC, Hero Alom said, “As I have the evidence of vote rigging and irregularities in by-election, I will go to the High Court and I want to fight till the end.”