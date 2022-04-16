Padma bridge can be inaugurated in June: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP leaders are maintaining double standard over democracy.

"BNP made a farce in the name of multi-party democracy. As the party has lost people’s confidence, it has become insignificant to people now,” he added.

Quader made the remark while addressing a relief items-distribution programme on behalf of prime minister Sheikh Hasina marking the holy month of Ramadan at Awami League office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.