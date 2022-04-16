Padma bridge can be inaugurated in June: Quader

AL’s sub committee on relief and social welfare arranged the programme to distribute iftar items among orphans, disabled and distressed people. At the time, cash money was distributed among cancer patients and to the family of Umama Begum Kanak, the woman killed by her husband.
The AL general secretary said while the global market is going through fuel and food crisis, people of Bangladesh are still in a good condition, he added.
After 1975, no other government could run the country as good as the incumbent Awami League, the minister said.
Noting that small flaws could occur in running government, he said AL took ahead the country overcoming all types of odds. But BNP leaders can only criticize, he added.
About BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s comment that AL enforced one-party government system in country, Quader said people haven't forgotten yet, how BNP made a farce in the name of multiparty democracy.
BNP’s multiparty democracy was actually a multi-party farce, he said.
The minister said the democracy-related talks don’t suit Mirza Fakhrul as he didn’t join the parliament despite being elected in polls.
Noting that the Padma bridge can be inaugurated in June this year, he said the works of the bridge are being done with cent per cent honesty and the much-anticipated bridge is being constructed without any foreign loan.
Quader said Bangladesh didn’t become debt defaulter during the present government and it won’t be in future too but the country became defaulter for more than once during the rule of other governments.
About the next general elections, he said the next national polls will be held in Bangladesh as like as other democratic countries.
Elections will be held under the election commission while the government will only extend cooperation to the commission in holding the polls in free and fair manner, he mentioned.
Law and order and administration will remain under the election commission during polls, he said.
AL presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury chaired the function while AL organizing secretary Ahmed Hossain, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, education and human resources secretary Samsun Nahar Chapa, central working committee member Sanjida Khanam, Dhaka City AL South AL acting president Nurul Amin Ruhul and general secretary Md Humayun Kabir were present, among others.