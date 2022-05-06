Politics

Parliament election to be held on time: Obaidul Quader

Prothom Alo English Desk
Ruling Awami League General Secretary and the Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader talks to newspersons in Feni on 5 May 2022
The national election in Bangladesh will be held on time following the Constitution, said ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, reports UNB.

“The nation election will not be held under a neutral government but under the country’s neutral Election Commission,” Quader told newspersons in Feni on Thursday night.

“The Election Commission of Bangladesh will be in charge of all the ministries during the poll period,” he insisted.

During his interaction with the media, Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, however, raised questions over the top leadership of de facto opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. “Who is their leader? If the BNP comes to power, who will head the government?”

“The Constitution of Bangladesh is praised throughout the world. So, why should the government complain to foreign diplomats for persuading the BNP to compete the election? Anyways, it will be held on time as per the Constitution,” he added.

