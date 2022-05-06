Parliament election to be held on time: Obaidul Quader

“The Election Commission of Bangladesh will be in charge of all the ministries during the poll period,” he insisted.
During his interaction with the media, Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, however, raised questions over the top leadership of de facto opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. “Who is their leader? If the BNP comes to power, who will head the government?”
“The Constitution of Bangladesh is praised throughout the world. So, why should the government complain to foreign diplomats for persuading the BNP to compete the election? Anyways, it will be held on time as per the Constitution,” he added.