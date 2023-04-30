Jahangir terms nomination paper cancellation ‘biased’, ‘unjust’

Returning officer's office sources said a Korean company named New Town City Wear took loans of Tk 1 billion from Agrani Bank Limited. Jahangir was the guarantor of that loan.

CIB (Credit Information Bureau) of Bangladesh Bank provided information on that loan ahead of the election. That loan was shown defaulted. Afterwards, the returning officer cancelled the nomination.

Drawing the attention of the returning officer about the loan, Jahangir Alam said there is a composite factory at Konabari area of Gazipur. The factory is owned by Koreans.

Once there was labour unrest in the company and the owners were unable to pay the workers. He has no share in the factory. He does not get any profit. On humanitarian grounds, he used his own assets to protect thousands of workers.

Mortgaging his assets with the bank and taking a loan, the Korean owners kept the factory running. He is merely a guarantor of the loan. The Koreans could not pay the installments in time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jahangir Alam said, "The Koreans paid the dues of Bangladesh Bank and Agrani Bank on 11 and 18 April after I became a candidate. The Korean company paid the dues of Agrani Bank on 17 April. Those documents have been submitted through a lawyer and the bank authorities."

On behalf of Jahangir Alam, a lawyer was present at the returning officer's office.

Presenting arguments against the cancellation of nomination, he drew attention of the returning officer and said the guarantor never becomes a loan defaulter as per the law. In this regard there is a verdict of the Appellate Division. Moreover, as the bank has already got the payment and the bank authorities did not make any objection, he is not a loan defaulter.