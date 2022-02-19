People to safeguard voting rights: Dr Kamal

Gonoforum president Dr Kamal Hossain called upon all to be united to safeguard voting rights.

"People have to be aware and unity has to be built up across the country," said Kamal while addressing a seminar on 'people's thoughts on the current national crisis and its solution' at the National Press Club on Saturday.

Speaking as the chair of the seminar organised under the banner of civil society, Dr Kamal said people are the owners of the country. Voting rights is the most valuable right of the people. An active role must be played to safeguard this right, otherwise those who want to deprive people of this right, will be successful.

