Adviser Mahfuj Alam visits Sarsina Darbar, seeks prayer for reforms
Information and broadcasting adviser Mahfuj Alam has attended the final prayer of the 135th annual congregation of Sarsina Darbar Sharif in Pirojpur and sought prayers for the success of the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government.
He also attended the religious discussion before the juma prayer at noon and delivered a speech.
He said, “Please, pray for the interim government so that it can complete all the reforms it has undertaken… so that we can take leave after taking the country to a disciplined state.”
He noted the contribution of the Darbar Sharif in spreading Islamic lessons through its institutions across the country.
Mahfuj Alam shared that his family were followers of Sarsina Darbar Sharif and he visited there on multiple occasions in his childhood. Now, he went there to seek prayer from the leader of the Darbar Sharif.
“As a representative of the interim government, I seek your prayers so that we can fulfill our responsibilities while ensuring peace and stability in the country. Please pray for me especially, so that I can serve the nation, as your child,” Mahfuj Alam added.
In the final prayer, the peer (leader) of the Darbar Sharif, Mawlana Shah Abu Nasr Nesaruddin Ahmad Hussain, prayed for peace and wellbeing for the country, nation, and the Muslim ummah.