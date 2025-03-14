Adviser Mahfuj Alam visits Sarsina Darbar, seeks prayer for reforms

Information and broadcasting adviser Mahfuj Alam has attended the final prayer of the 135th annual congregation of Sarsina Darbar Sharif in Pirojpur and sought prayers for the success of the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government.

He also attended the religious discussion before the juma prayer at noon and delivered a speech.

He said, “Please, pray for the interim government so that it can complete all the reforms it has undertaken… so that we can take leave after taking the country to a disciplined state.”