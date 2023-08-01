Awami League and Sheikh Hasina never flee: PM Hasina

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members was brutally killed on 15 August, 1975.

Referring to opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), she said, “Our opposition party, although they are not in parliament, issues threat saying that we will not get any escape route.”

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of AL, said she would like to remind the person, who delivered this speech, that “Sheikh Hasina or AL never run away, didn’t flee”.

Highlighting her return to the country during the 1/11 government, she said that Tarique Zia, son of Khaleda Zia, fled the country in 2007 giving a bond that he won’t do politics anymore.

Now they, whose party’s leader is a convict, are making big remarks, she said.

“You (BNP leaders) already remained fugitive. How come they can make such big remarks under the supervision of a convicted fugitive,” she added.

The prime minister said she returned home despite threats and strong obstructions from the then caretaker government.

“At that time, I was abroad. They (the 1/11 government) didn’t want me to come. The caretaker government did not allow me to come. All international airlines were asked not to land in Dhaka with me. They will not be allowed to land in Dhaka,” she said.