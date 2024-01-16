Distrust, blame game emerge in 14-party alliance after election

Frustration in the Awami League-led 14-party alliance has surfaced after the 12th national parliament election as small partners of the alliance blame Bangladesh Workers Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD) for deprivation during the negotiation of seat-sharing with Awami League.

Bangladesh Workers Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD), however, blame Awami League after winning only two seats in the election held on 7 January.

Although this blame game prevails in the alliance, the parties in the alliance have no intention to sever ties with Awami League.

They think Awami League won’t value them unless it falls under any pressure. On the other hand, they don’t consider infuriating Awami League as a good option in the current circumstance. That’s why the alliance partners rather took the strategy of biding their time.