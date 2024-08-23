Rashed Khan Menon on 5-day remand
Rashed Khan Menon, a former minister and president of the Workers Party, has been placed on remand for five days in a murder case.
The court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) passed the order in the afternoon on Friday, when the police produced him with a 10-day remand plea.
He was arrested from his residence in the capital’s Gulshan area on Thursday, in the case filed over the murder of trader Abdul Wadud in the New Market area.
According to witnesses, the former minister and an MP of the immediate past parliament, was taken to the court premises around 3:00 pm, with heavy security.
Alongside the policemen, members of Bangladesh Army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed there to ward off any untoward incidents. Still, some lawyers were seen demonstrating against him.
The police produced him before the court after 4:00 pm and sought a 10-day remand for him, while his lawyer filed a bail petition. The court heard both sides and placed him on remand for five days.
The Workers Party is a key member of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance that ruled the country for around 16 years. He served as minister for civil aviation and social welfare ministries for separate terms.