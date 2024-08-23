Rashed Khan Menon on 5-day remand

He was arrested from his residence in the capital’s Gulshan area on Thursday, in the case filed over the murder of trader Abdul Wadud in the New Market area.

According to witnesses, the former minister and an MP of the immediate past parliament, was taken to the court premises around 3:00 pm, with heavy security.

Alongside the policemen, members of Bangladesh Army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed there to ward off any untoward incidents. Still, some lawyers were seen demonstrating against him.