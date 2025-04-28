BNP new programmes
Jubo Dal, Swechhasebak Dal, JCD announce new programmes
Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Swechhasebak Dal and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have announced new programmes to engage the youth in various activities in continuation of the movement of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to reestablish democracy in the country.
As part of the programmes, the three associate bodies of the BNP have taken an initiative to jointly organise two-day seminars and rallies in four divisions in May.
The programmes were announced at a media conference at BNP’s Naya Paltan central office today, Monday.
It was said in the conference that the programmes have been taken by dividing 10 organisational divisions into four extended divisions at the directives of the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman.
The target of the programmes is to engage the youth in active politics at the national level and setting a foundation for creation of a democratic, accountable and just state.
In a written statement at the press conference, Jubo Dal President Abdul Monayem Munna said, "Our aim is not merely to undertake a political initiative, but to strive for a development- and production-oriented, people-friendly system of governance—where the youth are not just voters, but future policymakers, thoughtful partners, and architects of a just state."
The organisers hope youth from all walks of life will attend the programmes where issues like jobs, education, health, agriculture, environment, urbanisation, technology and political rights and founding a modern, humanitarian and safe Bangladesh will be discussed.
Abdul Monayem Munna further stated that the dialogues will be based on the 31-point state reform agenda of BNP and its allies in the simultaneous movement, and the directives and political philosophy of BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.
"On the second day of the programme, there will be a rally to establish the political rights of the youth”, the Jubo Dal leader told the media.
The first programme will be held in Chattogram on 9 and 10 May; the second one will be held in Khulna on 16 and 17 May; the third one will be held in Bogura on 23 and 24 May; and the fourth and final programme will be held in Dhaka on 27 and 28 May.
Swechhasebak Dal President SM Zilani and General Secretary Rajib Ahsan, Jubo Dal General Secretary Nurul Islam Nayan and JCD President Rakibul Islam and General Secretary Nasir Uddin, among others, were present at the media conference.