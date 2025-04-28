Jubo Dal, Swechhasebak Dal, JCD announce new programmes

Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Swechhasebak Dal and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have announced new programmes to engage the youth in various activities in continuation of the movement of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to reestablish democracy in the country.

As part of the programmes, the three associate bodies of the BNP have taken an initiative to jointly organise two-day seminars and rallies in four divisions in May.

The programmes were announced at a media conference at BNP’s Naya Paltan central office today, Monday.