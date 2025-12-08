Air ambulance for Khaleda Zia arriving tomorrow morning

The air ambulance hired to take Bangladesh nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia to London for medical treatment has been granted permission to land at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport tomorrow, Tuesday morning.

Executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, group captain SM Ragib Samad, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo this morning, Monday.

However, whether Khaleda Zia will be able to travel to London depends entirely on her physical condition. Her personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain, also said last Saturday that her ability to travel abroad hinged on her current medical state.