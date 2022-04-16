PM Hasina to see powerful opposition 'within short time': Fakhrul

While holding a view exchange meeting with the officials of the prime minister's office on Monday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her disappointment over 'the absence of a strong opposition party' in the country.
When Mirza Fakhrul's attention was drawn on the remarks in the press conference, the BNP leader said, "We don't have a taste to answer this. These are delivered to confuse the people by avoiding the main issues. We are talking about the issues as there is a strong opposition party."
The BNP secretary general said, "There is no opposition party in parliament because of them (government). They did not leave space for democracy in the country. We don't understand what type of strong opposition she is willing to see in a fascist state where there is no democratic space."
BNP organised the press conference to disclose the decision of the party standing committee meeting held on Friday afternoon.