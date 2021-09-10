PM sides with corrupt elements of Ashryan project: Rizvi

“There has been corruption involving billions of taka in the project but the prime minister hasn’t mentioned this. She blames hammers, shovels and goats. She has taken the side of corruption. The prime minister didn’t nab those who misappropriated the funds of Ashryan project and ruined the houses. She turned her attention to other matters,” he added.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made these remarks while addressing a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Friday.
Bangladesh Youth Forum organised the programme, demanding an end to lies, propaganda and conspiracies against BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, its chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged people became victims of enforced disappearance by the government if they speak for freedom.
If anyone speaks for independence, freedom and restoration of democracy, the person’s only reward from the government is to disappear. They are picked at day or night. No trace of them is found, he added.
Referring to the arrest of the member of BNP’s executive committee and central president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Rajib Ahsan, the senior BNP leader said, “What movement was going on? Out of what fear was Chhatra Dal’s Rajib arrested? What is this Awami League government, Obaidul Quader and the party's activists afraid of? If a student leader like Rajib moves freely, it troubles the government. That is why Rajib was arrested.”
Saying at it pleases Sheikh Hasina is Ziaur Rahman is slandered, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said this government will have to speak against the Zia family members to stay in power because they have no involvement or achievement in independence. And all achievements are of Ziaur Rahman.
So Sheikh Hasina is pleased at criticism and slander against Ziaur Rahman. But power cannot be sustained through lies and the prime minister doesn't realise that, he added.