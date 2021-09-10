PM sides with corrupt elements of Ashryan project: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday alleged prime minister Sheikh Hasina has sided with corrupt elements of the Ashryan project and turned her attention elsewhere instead of catching the culprits.

Alleging discrepancies in construction of the houses under Ashryan project, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “The prime minister took up the project. She was to provide houses to the homeless. Those houses crumbled to pieces. And prime minister claims these houses were destroyed bricks, hammers and goats.”