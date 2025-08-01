Nahid’s Facebook post sparks controversy in political arena

Following the fall of the Awami League government amid a student-public uprising, discussions surfaced in political circles about forming a national government under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus. On Thursday, a Facebook post by National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam reignited controversy over the matter.

At 12:11 p.m. on Thursday (31 July), Nahid Islam posted on his verified Facebook account, “BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul recently said in an interview that no proposal for a national government was given to them by the students. That they received the proposal through other means. This statement is not true.

In the press briefing on the night of 5 August, I clearly stated that we want to form an interim national government. Following that briefing, we held a virtual meeting with BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. During that meeting, the anti-discrimination student movement proposed the formation of a national government and the drafting of a new constitution. Tarique Rahman did not accept this proposal and instead suggested forming an interim government to oversee the election, composed of civil society members. At that time, we mentioned Dr Muhammad Yunus as the proposed chief advisor.”