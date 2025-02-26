BNP to focus on election oriented activities

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is putting its full attention on the national elections at this moment. The party will host its extended committee meeting Thursday, which will effectively mark the beginning of its election-centric activities.

According to responsible sources, the BNP is not placing much emphasis on the recent calls from various quarters to hold local government elections before the parliamentary elections.

Instead, the party has made a policy decision to prioritise the national elections while formulating its upcoming organisational programmes.

These election-centric activities and initiatives will commence immediately after the month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The BNP’s extended committee meeting will take place at the LD Hall premises of parliament building.

Members of the party’s standing committee, the chairperson’s advisory council, the central executive committee and the presidents, general secretaries and member secretaries of all metropolitan, district, upazila and municipal committees will attend the meeting.