Police clash with BNP leaders and activists at Chandrima Udyan

BNP leaders and activists clashed with police at Chandrima Udyan in the city. The incident took place at around 11:00am today, Tuesday. Several leaders and activists were injured in the clashes, said BNP. The police report that 8 to 10 of their members were injured.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir arrived at the spot after the clashes. He, along with the leaders and activists of the party, then laid wreathes at Ziaur Rahman's grave.