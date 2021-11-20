Police foil BNP's hunger strike programme in Khulna

Nazrul Islam Manju, president of the city unit of BNP, said, "We have gathered here for a peaceful programme and it’s not even political. But the police are stopping us.”
Hasan Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said that no one would be allowed to participate in any programme by blocking the roads. "They (BNP activists) have been asked to hold their programme inside the party office."
Earlier on Thursday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called for a mass hunger strike programme during a press conference at the party chairperson’s office in the capital’s Gulshan area. He said, "The programme will also be held in all metropolitan cities and district towns."