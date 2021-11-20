Politics

Police foil BNP's hunger strike programme in Khulna

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police have foiled BNP's mass hunger strike programme in Khulna on 20 November, 2021
Police have foiled BNP's mass hunger strike programme in Khulna on 20 November, 2021UNB

Police foiled opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) mass hunger strike programme in Khulna on Saturday, reports UNB.

Earlier in the morning, BNP started a seven-hour mass hunger strike in different parts of the country, including the capital demanding party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s advance treatment abroad.

As part of the countrywide programme, when the leaders and activists of the party tried to gather in front of the party office in Khulna around 9.00am, police obstructed them saying they did not take any permission in advance.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nazrul Islam Manju, president of the city unit of BNP, said, "We have gathered here for a peaceful programme and it’s not even political. But the police are stopping us.”

Hasan Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said that no one would be allowed to participate in any programme by blocking the roads. "They (BNP activists) have been asked to hold their programme inside the party office."

Advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called for a mass hunger strike programme during a press conference at the party chairperson’s office in the capital’s Gulshan area. He said, "The programme will also be held in all metropolitan cities and district towns."

Read more from Politics
Post Comment
Advertisement