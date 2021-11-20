Police foil BNP's hunger strike programme in Khulna

Police foiled opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) mass hunger strike programme in Khulna on Saturday, reports UNB.

Earlier in the morning, BNP started a seven-hour mass hunger strike in different parts of the country, including the capital demanding party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s advance treatment abroad.

As part of the countrywide programme, when the leaders and activists of the party tried to gather in front of the party office in Khulna around 9.00am, police obstructed them saying they did not take any permission in advance.