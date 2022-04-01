Police nabs Arfan Ullah in Zahidul assassination

DB Motijheel unit’s sub-commissioner Rifat Mohammad Shamim told Prothom Alo on Thursday, “We have discovered involvement of a few top fugitives in Zahidul Islam’s murder. We have arrested one of them with a firearm. After forensic and ballistic examination of the recovered firearm, we can determine whether or not it was used in the murder.”

Another source related to the investigation said that the police have found evidence that the blueprint of Zahidul’s murder was sketched out at the Rupali Club. Six members of the groups of most wanted criminals Manik, Jisan and Bikash-Prokah were present in that meeting. The attendees included Sumon Sikdar aka Musa, Mollah Sharif, Faruk Khan and Arfan Ullah. The source refused to name the remaining two participants.

The source further said that in that meeting Musa gave Mollah Shamim and Faruk Khan the responsibility to hire a ‘shooter’. DB thinks that on the day of the murder, shooter Masum rode to the spot on Mollah Shamim’s motorcycle.