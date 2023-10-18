BNP will be blocked if it enforces blockades: Obaidul Quader

Road, transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said on Wednesday that prime minister Sheikh Hasina would be the head of the election-time government, reports UNB.

He warned that if the BNP enforces anti-government programmes such as blockades the ruling party would "block" the BNP in response.

"Those who enforce blockades are the obstacles for the common people. We will also see what action the Americans take against them," he said.