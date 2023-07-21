No chance to go beyond constitution: Information minister

In India, the UK, Australia, Japan, France and Germany in the continental Europe and other democratic countries, existing government perform duties of polls-time government and in the US, existing president doesn’t resign before elections of president, he referred, reports news agency BSS.

BNP is demanding caretaker government system which also exists in Pakistan, he mentioned.

“My question is that why they (BNP) only follows Pakistan. Mirza Fakhrul (BNP secretary general) few days ago said Pakistan (period) was better. So, it is natural that they would follow Pakistan,” Hasan, also joint general secretary of governing Awami League, said.

About BNP’s movement, the AL joint general secretary said: “Now BNP’s situation is like a confined lion. It is like too much talks end in nothing. They have nothing to do anything else.”

If BNP tries to destroy the country’s peace and order, the government will deal them with an iron hand and the AL along with people will resist them.