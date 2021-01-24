Prime minister, you take the vaccination first: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that people do not trust the coronavirus vaccination. They are dubious about it. In England, Queen Elizabeth took the first vaccination in order to dispel such doubts.

He said, "I propose that you, prime minister (Sheikh Hasina), take the first vaccination. Then tell the people there is nothing to fear. Then people's confidence will be restored."

Mirza Fakhrul was speaking at a discussion held 12:30pm on Sunday at the National Press Club.

The discussion, 'Down with autocracy, free democracy,' had been organised by Nagorik Oikya on the occasion of the historical mass-uprising day.

Mirza Fakhrul said that the government's actual aim had been to fill their pockets with the coronavirus stimulus funds. They pilfered the coronavirus testing funds and were doing the same with the vaccines.

He said, "The government is playing with people's lives. Their main aim is to loot the funds."

The BNP leader said that the main crisis at the moment was that an unelected government was cheating the people and forcefully remaining in power with no accountability. They are using the state machinery to politicise the state. He said that the people were being deprived of their rights.