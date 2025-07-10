We want to move beyond the politics of tagging: Nahid Islam
Nahid Islam, convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP) has expressed a strong determination to move away from the politics of tag-based harassment.
He said, “We have seen how students in universities were tagged as Shibir and persecuted simply for wearing beards or caps, or for bearing signs of being Muslim. Female students wearing hijabs or niqabs were labeled as members of Chhatri Sangstha and subjected to harassment.”
“We want to move past this politics of tagging. We want such universities where there is no tagging and no one is harassed or stigmatised with political labels of any kind,” he added.
Nahid Islam made these remarks during a street rally preceded by a road march in front of the main gate of the Islamic University around 10:30 pm on Wednesday. Alongside students, local residents also joined the rally organised by the Islamic University unit of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
Nahid Islam continued, “We want the universities to promote democratic coexistence, and freedom of expression as well as foster the intellectual, cultural, social and political leadership of Bangladesh.”
Highlighting the Islamic University’s contribution to the history of mass uprisings in Bangladesh, the NCP leader said, “When we visit a university, we forget that we’re part of a political party. We feel like we are those comrades at your side. We too are students and we are still learning. More than promoting the NCP, we’ve come here to share the story of the mass uprising actually.”
Speaking on the subject of reforms, the former adviser to the interim government said, “Our hopes and aspirations were, and still are, sky-high. We don’t view the mass uprising only as a change of regime. We believe it would transform people’s lives and bring structural reform to the state. The most legitimate force behind this mass uprising is the students and the universities.”
Nahid Islam further added, “Students have led this mass uprising. Student union elections are needed to nurture that leadership. Raise your voices to demand student union elections for your right to expression, for reforms in your universities and for your rights. We are with you (students) in your demands.”
Among others, NCP chief organiser (southern region) Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser (northern region) Sarjis Alam, chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, and senior joint member-secretary Tasnim Jara were also present at the street rally.
Apart from them coordinator of the Islamic University unit of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, SM Sweet, co-coordinators Tanvir Mondal, Yasirul Kabir, Golam Rabbani, and Sayem Ahmed were present there as well.