We want to move beyond the politics of tagging: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam, convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP) has expressed a strong determination to move away from the politics of tag-based harassment.

He said, “We have seen how students in universities were tagged as Shibir and persecuted simply for wearing beards or caps, or for bearing signs of being Muslim. Female students wearing hijabs or niqabs were labeled as members of Chhatri Sangstha and subjected to harassment.”

“We want to move past this politics of tagging. We want such universities where there is no tagging and no one is harassed or stigmatised with political labels of any kind,” he added.