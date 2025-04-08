Some want to forcibly keep Prof Yunus in power for 5 years: Manna

Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, "Dr Yunus is displaying magic in all this actions. If not, how did he bring down the prices of commodities during Ramadan? How could Eid travel be so easy? How was electricity management so smooth during Ramadan? That is why I say we all must extend our cooperation to Dr Yunus."

Mahmudur Rahman said, "The people have understood that the chief advisor Muhammad Yunus has no greed for power. He wants to serve the country. As far as I can understand, Dr Yunus wants to hold the elections as soon as possible. But there are some who want to keep him in power for five years. Why? If anyone wants to keep him in power because he is performing well, then they need to think of some alternative. Why will they use him to extend the tenure and create controversy?"

Concerning the fundamental principles of the state, Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, "Let there be debate on the issue. We have to include different opinions. Opportunity must be given for different voices to be heard. I do not agree with the recommendations of the reforms commission concerning the fundamental principles of state. Nagorik Oikya does not agree to over a hundred proposals of the reforms commission."

Mahmudur Rahman Manna went on to say, "The state is not supposed to be in favour of any particular religion. But if you want to separate the state from religion, some will raise anti-religion questions. Pluralism can play a good role here. But there are many who are in favour of having socialism as a fundamental principle of the state. I am not in favour of that. On behalf of our party, socialism is not our objective now. After socialism collapsed in Russia and various other countries, I feel that socialism is no longer required as a fundamental principle."

President of Gonoshakti Shabha, Sadek Rahman, moderated the event.