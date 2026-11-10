Stick-wielding BCL activists block road near Padma Bridge, explode crude bombs late at night

Leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country, and the banned Chhatra League held a demonstration by blocking the road while wielding "logi" (wooden poles) and "boitha" (oars) in front of the toll plaza at the Zajira end of the Padma Bridge in the small hours of Tuesday.

They allegedly exploded several crude bombs and vandalised trucks during the incident, which occurred between 1:30 am and 2:30 am in the Naodoba area of Zajira.

Traffic was halted on the Dhaka–Bhanga Expressway for nearly an hour, stranding hundreds of vehicles across the bridge and in surrounding areas.