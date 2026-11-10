Stick-wielding BCL activists block road near Padma Bridge, explode crude bombs late at night
Leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country, and the banned Chhatra League held a demonstration by blocking the road while wielding "logi" (wooden poles) and "boitha" (oars) in front of the toll plaza at the Zajira end of the Padma Bridge in the small hours of Tuesday.
They allegedly exploded several crude bombs and vandalised trucks during the incident, which occurred between 1:30 am and 2:30 am in the Naodoba area of Zajira.
Traffic was halted on the Dhaka–Bhanga Expressway for nearly an hour, stranding hundreds of vehicles across the bridge and in surrounding areas.
Traffic returned to normal after police and highway police arrived at the scene and dispersed the activists. Police confirmed that no individuals have been detained so far in connection with the incident.
According to local and police sources, around 700 to 800 people gathered in the Naodoba area at around 1:30 am. Among them were leaders, activists, and supporters of the Awami League and Chhatra League.
At one point, carrying poles and oars, they took up positions on the expressway in front of the toll plaza and began demonstrating. During this time, a series of crude bombs exploded in quick succession. Police also reported that two trucks parked on the road were vandalised.
The demonstration brought traffic to a complete standstill, affecting vehicles bound for Dhaka from the south-western region as well as those heading towards the south-west from Dhaka.
Later, members of Padma Bridge South police station, Shibchar Highway police station, and district police dispersed the demonstrators.
The incident took place near the Padma Bridge South police station, the military cantonment, the bridge’s service area, and the toll plaza. The late-night blockade and crude bomb explosions in a highly critical zone sparked widespread panic among passengers.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibchar Highway police station, Enamul Hasan, told Prothom Alo that additional police personnel, alongside members from Padma Bridge South police station and highway police, conducted a joint operation to clear the activists of the banned organisations from the road.
The banned Chhatra League had announced a nationwide blockade programme for today, 10 November, via Facebook.
Centred around this programme, information of activists gathering in various parts of Shariatpur began circulating from the previous day. Police had conducted a raid in the Naodoba area on Monday evening, seizing 500 packets of khichuri from a commercial establishment. Later, a protest march was organised in the area by the Shariatpur District Jubo Dal, youth wing of ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
During the late-night demonstration, Mohsin Madbor, convenor of Shariatpur District unit Chhatra League, was seen delivering a speech.
A video of his speech circulated on Facebook, in which he was heard declaring that any interference by the BNP with their programmes would be resisted.