I myself was a victim of 'mass rooms' and 'guest rooms': Abidul Islam

Abidul Islam Khan: So far, I can say with full confidence that we have exclusive support in Jagannath Hall and in the female halls. This support is based on our long struggle, honesty, dedication and determination to resist misrule. Undoubtedly, the voting dynamics in Jagannath Hall and female halls will play a decisive role in shaping the outcome. Our representatives are actively visiting the female halls, where general students are warmly receiving them. We are also arranging introductory meetings in these halls. Additionally, we have visited every room in Jagannath Hall, receiving an overwhelming response.