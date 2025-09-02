I myself was a victim of 'mass rooms' and 'guest rooms': Abidul Islam

In the campaign of the DUCSU election, your team appears to be most active. How are the students responding?
Abidul Islam Khan: I have visited several halls door-to-door. Ordinary students were very encouraged to see us. From the halls I have visited so far, I can confidently say that the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal is ahead. From years of political experience, I can make such assessments. If we were not receiving encouragement and inspiration, we would not have the opportunity to go door-to-door. Overall, our current position is considerably strong.
Beyond routine campaigning, do you have any other strategies to attract voters?
Abidul Islam Khan: Alongside in-person campaigning, we are conducting online campaigns. At present, we are prioritising direct engagement with students. Instead of relying on media coverage or extravagant publicity, we are focusing more on person-to-person communication. This approach is receiving very positive responses.
Prothom Alo :
You have repeatedly stated that, if elected, you will eradicate the practice of mass rooms and guest rooms (where students are subjected to abuse in the name of teaching manners in guest halls). Why do you need to reiterate this point so often?
Abidul Islam Khan: I have repeatedly raised the issue of the mass room–guest room culture because I myself have been a victim of its abuse and oppression. Due to this culture, I was forced to leave my university hall. I personally know how severely it affects a student’s life. Furthermore, some organisations, including Shibir, are attempting to mislead ordinary students about the Chhatra Dal. This is another reason I need to stress this point repeatedly.
Some suggest that the university administration is showing favouritism towards the Chhatra Dal. What is your response to this?
Abidul Islam Khan: Smear campaigns are being conducted not only verbally but also both online and offline. Such allegations have no basis. On the contrary, we have seen that after the current Vice-Chancellor was appointed, he was extended protocol by Shibir leaders, including its president. Therefore, claims that the administration is biased in our favour are completely unfounded.
It is being considered that the votes of female students and Jagannath Hall will be decisive this time. Do you have any special strategy to attract these vote banks?
Abidul Islam Khan: So far, I can say with full confidence that we have exclusive support in Jagannath Hall and in the female halls. This support is based on our long struggle, honesty, dedication and determination to resist misrule. Undoubtedly, the voting dynamics in Jagannath Hall and female halls will play a decisive role in shaping the outcome. Our representatives are actively visiting the female halls, where general students are warmly receiving them. We are also arranging introductory meetings in these halls. Additionally, we have visited every room in Jagannath Hall, receiving an overwhelming response.
Prothom Alo :
How hopeful are you regarding your own victory and that of your panel?
Abidul Islam Khan: I am one hundred per cent confident. By all criteria, the students truly want the Chhatra Dal. If the result goes against the natural outcome, it will pose a threat to the state itself.
Interview conducted by Asif Howladar