Naya Paltan now a ‘crime zone’, newsmen also banned

The police have declared the Naya Paltan area in the capital as a ‘crime zone’ and barred all, including the newsmen, from entering the area.

The newsmen were allowed on the road in front of the BNP headquarters until around 2:00pm. Later, the police marked the area as a ‘crime zone’ and barred public movement there.

During a visit to the spot around 1:45 pm, it was seen that the reporters were stopped in front of a barricade set up at the Nightingale intersection on the way to Naya Paltan.