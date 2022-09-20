Police ‘searching' for armed youths at Narayanganj BCL rally

The picture of the armed youth published in Prothom Alo drew huge criticism in the district. The arms-wielding youths have been identified from the photograph. District police said they are ‘searching’ for the armed youths. Rupganj upazila lies in the Narayanganj-1 constituency. Awami League’s Golam Dastagir Gazi, textiles and jute minister, is the lawmaker of the constituency. He could not be reached despite several attempts last night for comment on this issue. He neither responded to text messages.

Narayanganj district Chhatra Dal’s vice president Masudur Rahman brought out a torch procession in the Bhulta area on Saturday night protesting the attack on BNP leaders-activists in Dhaka. His house was attacked and looted and crude bombs were hurled at the house the same night. Businesses of five more Chhatra Dal-Jubo Dal leaders were attacked and looted at the same time. Later on Sunday, leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies were seen patrolling different areas of the upazila throughout the day. Locals said the procession of arms-wielding youth was led by Nazmul Hasan alias Sabuj and Durjoy Pal. Nazmul is vice president of upazila unit Chhatra League. Durjoy Pal has no post but is known as the Chhatra League leader in the area. He is the son of upazila Mahila League general secretary Shila Pal. Most of the youth in the procession are associates of these two leaders. The locals could identify the youths at the front of the procession, but they could not confirm the identity of the teenagers at the back.