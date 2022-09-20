Police ‘searching' for armed youths at Narayanganj BCL rally

Locals said Nazmul’s younger brother Md Manik, of Pachaikha area in Bhulta union, Sajib Ahmed Sultan of the same area, Golakandail union Chhatra League president aspirant Saiful Islam, Raju, Md Masud, Bijoy and Md Fahim of Bhulta Tekpara area, Md Momen of Shonab area, Md Rubel of Moirabo area, were among others who took part in the procession. All of them are associates of Nazmul.
Moreover, Md Alif and Fahim of Mortuzabad area, Rashidul of Bajnabari area, Md Yasin of Amlab and Md Abir of Nahati areas were seen in the procession with different sharp weapons. They are known as associates of Durjoy in local politics.
Asked about the procession, Chhatra League leader Nazmul Hasan said supporters of Awami League, Jubo League and Sramik League and all other associate organisations took part in the procession but he does not know who was carrying weapons.
He thinks people from opposition parties might participate in the procession with weapons to defame the Chhatra League. Durjoy Paul hung up the phone after being asked about the issue. He did not respond to calls later.
Narayanganj’s police superintendent Golam Mostofa Rasel said they are looking for the youth who participated in the procession with arms.
The local police station has been asked to take measures following the investigation, he added.
Houses of BNP leaders’ attacked again
After the Bhulta area, the houses of five BNP and Jubo Dal leaders were allegedly attacked in the Chanpara Punarbasan Kendra area on Sunday night. The attacks took place between 11:30 pm from 1:00am. The victims said the attackers had sharp weapons and sticks. The attackers, mostly teenagers, beat up the residents and looted valuables from the houses. They were chanting slogans against BNP.
Houses of Chanpara organisational unit BNP’s president Harun Miazi, joint secretary Yousuf Hawladar, ward no. 7 vice president Md Kamal, ward no. 4 member Hazrat Ali and ward no. 6 Jubo Dal president Md Masum were allegedly attacked.
Md Masum told Prothom Alo that the attackers beat up his family members breaking the main gate of his house. The attackers also looted money and gold jewelery from the house.
Witnesses and victims said the attackers are known as associates of Bazlur Rahman, Rupganj thana AL leader and member of Kayetpara union parishad’s ward no. 9. Bazlur did not speak despite receiving a call from this correspondent. He did not respond to any calls or text messages later.
Bhulta union Jubo Dal president Shakil Hasan alleged that his business was attacked again on Monday afternoon. His house was attacked on Saturday night too.
“The attackers threatened to burn down my house. They said I provided information and a video (of the attack) to Prothom Alo,” Shakil added.
Meanwhile, Bhulta union Chhatra League’s publicity secretary Hanif Mia filed a case against Masudur Rahman and nine others for bringing the torch procession. 150 more unidentified persons were also made accused in the case. However, no case was filed over the attack, loot and arson in Masudur’s house.
The case's statement alleges two persons named Ruhul Amin and Sunny were hacked and beaten from the torch procession of BNP and three motorcycles were vandalised.
Narayanganj SP Golam Mostafa said the BNP men don’t file complaints with police station.
The incident narrated by the BNP men are usually found different on visits to the sides, the police officer alleged.
Asked about the law and order situation in Rupganj, the upazila nirbahi officer Faisal Haq told Prothom Alo, “We oversee what police are doing to maintain law and order situation. But when law and order deteriorate somewhere, it is the police who respond first. Later we discuss at the law and order affairs meeting what steps they took.”
Upazila BNP’s convenor Mahfuzur Rahman said houses and businesses of at least 42 BNP leaders-activists were attacked in the upazila since 29 August.