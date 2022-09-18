BNP leaders' homes, shops attacked in Narayanganj

The victims are: Bhulta union Jubo Dal president Shakil Ahmed, vice president Rony Hasan, his maternal uncle Md Sharif and JCD activist Md Alif.
According to the BNP's claim, these attacks were carried out on Saturday night -- from 9:00pm to 11:00pm -- by the leaders and activists of Jubo league, Chhatra League and Swechchha Sebok League, wings of ruling party Awami-League (AL).
JCD vice president Masudur Rahman alleged his father Md Shahabuddin, mother Umme Hany, elder brother Masum Mia, younger sister Mosa, Rehana and his nephew Md Anik were wounded in the attack.
He told Prothom Alo that a torch procession led by him was brought out around 9:00pm at Bhulta on Saturday, protesting the attack on BNP leaders, including Tabith Awal, in the capital.
Around 9:10pm, a group of Jubo League and Chhatra League leaders stormed into the main gate of his house and blasted five cocktails inside.
His parents, sisters, brother and nephew were beaten. His mother’s hand and leg were fractured while father suffered from cardiac arrest -- are taking treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka.
Masudur Rahman alleged attackers disconnected the power line of his house while carrying out the vandalism and looted Tk 73,000 as well as soups of his shop worth Tk 150,000.
When asked whether any complaint was filed with the police station, he said, "A police van was present outside the house while the attack was carried out. But they didn’t do anything. If they wanted, they could prevented the attack. Instead, it is heard that a case will be filed against my parents."
He claimed union Chhatra League former general secretary Md Faisal, his brother Jubo League leader Md Rana, upazila Chhatra League vice president Nazmul Hasan, Jubo League leader Al Amin and Abdullah led the attack.
Narayanganj police superintendent (SP) Golam Mustafa told Prothom Alo that "Nobody claims that police were present at the scene. We have learned that JCD leaders and activists vandalised some motorbikes on the way to their procession."
Despite several attempts to contact him, no comment was available from upazila Jubo League general secretary Mustafizur Rahman.
Upazila AL general secretary Md Shahjahan Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo that "I am unaware about the incident. It is unlikely that the AL men carried out the attack."