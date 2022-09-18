BNP leaders' homes, shops attacked in Narayanganj

The house of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) Narayanganj district unit vice president Masudur Rahman was allegedly vandalised and looted, injuring his family members, as he led the torch procession of JCD at Rupganj in Narayanganj.

Centering on the issue, some business establishments owned by five other leaders and activists of Jubo Dal and JCD, wings of BNP, were looted, alleged BNP.