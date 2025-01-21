TOP SHOTS (21 January 2025)

A couple of Nilgai (antelope) roam around. Photo snapped from the safari park in Sreepur of Gazipur on 21 January 2025.Sadik Mridha
A pair of spotted dove lands on the ground in search of food. Photo snapped from railway station in Sylhet on 20 January 2025.Anis Mahmud
A monarch butterfly perches on green leaves. Photo snapped from Naniarchar area in Rangamati on 21 January 2025.Supriyo Chakma
Droughts are getting stronger in the impact of climate change. Boats left stranded on the dry bed of Jamuna river. Photo snapped from Dighalkandi area in Sariakandi of Bogura on 20 January 2025.Soyel Rana