Putting bureaucrats in the driving seat was a mistake

The government raised VAT on several services and products and also considering a hike in the price of industrial gas. We see the government walking on the old paths.

Hossain Zillur Rahman: We have seen interim government also choosing that known path as an easier way. We borrowed heavily and signed international deals. Many of them are unethical but there is no scope to deny those on legal grounds. We have some obligations and here lies the matter of innovation. This is a time to show creativity at a double pace but a big deficit is visible here. Many experienced people have gathered in the government but where are their footprints?

It is a reality that the interim government does not do much with the private sector. The necessity of those who will drive the wheel of the economy must be heard. Several specific groups of the private sector discuss for their interest only. Initiatives are necessary to involve the entire business community not only several known faces. The place of confidence will start once their speeches are heard. Now their speeches are not being heard much. What their sorrow and grief, anger, demand, and specific advice – these will come out once discussions are held with them.