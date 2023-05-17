Awami League could retain popularity despite long stay in power: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh Awami League has successfully been able to retain its popularity even though it has been in power for a long time.

“Staying in power for a long time, very few parties or men can sustain popularity or work for the welfare of the people continuously, But Awami League has been able to do so. We’ve proved it,” she said.

The premier said this when leaders of AL and its associate bodies greeted her at Ganabhaban on the occasion of her 43rd homecoming day.

On 17 May 1981, AL president Sheikh Hasina returned home from India, after nearly six years in exile, following the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members by some misguided army officers on 15 August 1975.