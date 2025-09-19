RUCSU polls: Only 26 women among 247 contestants for fear of cyberbullying

Several female students who played a leading role during the July mass uprising did initially intend to run in the election but ultimately withdrew fearing cyberbullying.

One of those students, Mrittika, a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, told Prothom Alo, “During the July uprising, female students were at the forefront of the marches.”

“But after the movement, no one stood by them or remembered their role. Instead, cyberbullying of female students began in many forms. With no environment favourable of election and the fear of cyberbullying, I decided not to run,” she said.

Another former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Fawzia Nowrin, also recounted similar bitter experiences.