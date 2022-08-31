BNP claims 15 injured as AL attacks its rally in Feni

Akbar Hossain, president of the unit BNP, alleged that at least five supporters were injured in the attack carried out by Chhatra League and Juba League men when the motorcade led by central leader Awal Mintoo was heading towards the programme venue in Government Iqbal Memorial College area around 4.30pm.
Moreover, some 10 more BNP men sustained injuries in the attacks by the AL men across the upazila since the morning, he claimed.
“AL-men took position in different points of the upazila town and barred our leaders and activists from attending the programme,” he said, adding that establishments belonging to their supporters also came under attack more than once in the last two days.
He condemned the attacks and demanded the perpetrators be brought to justice.