BNP claims 15 injured as AL attacks its rally in Feni

Some 15 leaders and activists of BNP were injured in several attacks by the ruling Awami League (AL) activists on its scheduled programme in Dagonbhuiyan upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Besides, motorcade of the BNP central executive committee vice chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo came under attack on his way to attend the programme venue.

Sources said the upazila unit BNP organised a rally as part of the central programme in protest against the price hike of essential commodities and other issues at the upazila town on Tuesday.