BNP considers programmes in March-April on demand of elections
The policymakers of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had been demanding for quite some time that elections be held within a rational timeframe. They are now thinking of showing no more restraint on this matter.
They would seek a roadmap for the 13th parliamentary elections from the interim government within the next 2-3 months. Otherwise, the party policymakers would think of announcing programmes demanding the elections in March-April next year.
The BNP standing committee discussed the matter at a meeting on Monday night, but no decision was reached.
The next day, BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas told an event in Dhaka that the interim government must clarify how long it would take to reform the state structure. People will not tolerate this government for a long.
He said, “The government is saying nothing about the election. If we speak of the polls they say we become restive to come to power. What if we say now that you have become restive to stay in power instead of speaking about the elections.”
Responsible sources said several standing committee members of the party raised questions about several advisers’ remarks and activities on elections. They also cast doubt on several advisers' activities.
A standing committee member told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that the interim government’s reluctance is becoming clear over the elections because of various activities of the government’s advisers, including their remarks and delay over state reform. Doubt is mounting over the mission and vision of the government.
According to the source, the issue of proposing the names for the search committee for the formation of the election commission was also discussed at the meeting.
Political parties have until Thursday to propose names for the search committee while BNP will fix the names of four individuals on Wednesday.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other standing committee members were present at the meeting held at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office. BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman joined the event virtually.