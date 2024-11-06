BNP considers programmes in March-April on demand of elections

The BNP standing committee discussed the matter at a meeting on Monday night, but no decision was reached.

The next day, BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas told an event in Dhaka that the interim government must clarify how long it would take to reform the state structure. People will not tolerate this government for a long.

He said, “The government is saying nothing about the election. If we speak of the polls they say we become restive to come to power. What if we say now that you have become restive to stay in power instead of speaking about the elections.”