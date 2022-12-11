BNP in second phase of movement

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been successful in holding its all divisional rallies peacefully, following a flurry of twists and incidents in the political arena.

The BNP parliamentarians have declared their resignation from the legislature in the last divisional rally in Dhaka on Saturday. The party, at the same time, has unveiled a 10-point charter and vowed to wage a simultaneous movement to press materialise the demands.

They, as per the 10-point demand, will hold mass processions in all district and divisional cities on 24 December, simultaneously with all other anti-government political parties. It is expected to add a new dimension to the movement as the highly-publicized simultaneous movement will begin through the mass procession.

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain addressed the Saturday rally in the Golapbagh sports ground as the chief guest and made the declaration of the simultaneous movement. Tens of thousands of BNP men attended the rally, which formally commenced at 111:00 am and continued until around 4:30 pm.

Before the mass procession, the BNP will stage demonstrations in all district and divisional cities on 13 December, in protest against the recent police attacks on the party men and arrests of secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas and other BNP men.