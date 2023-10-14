National election to be held at any cost: PM Hasina tells Kawla rally

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday categorically said that the election will be held at any cost and people will exercise their voting rights freely defying moves of BNP to foil the election.

“Election will be held in this country at any cost, and people will cast their votes freely,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a grand rally organised by the Awami League Dhaka North City at Civil Aviation ground in the capital city’s Kawla area.

The rally was supposed to take place on 7 October on the occasion of soft opening of the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, but it was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Hasina said that if looters, corrupt, killers, dacoits and thieves like BNP come to power they will just destroy the country.

“Let them not destroy the country, and only the symbol of Boat can advance the country. My urge to you will be in the next election cast your votes in favour of Boat,” she said.