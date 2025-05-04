BNP takes all-out preparations to welcome Begum Khaleda Zia

BNP has taken all-out preparations to welcome their party chief Begum Khaleda Zia who is likely to arrive in Dhaka from London on Tuesday morning, four months after receiving medical treatment there.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed disclosed this information at an urgent press conference at BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan Sunday afternoon.

He said when Begum Zia, also a former prime minister, will reach Dhaka, party leaders and activists will welcome her on the way from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Gulshan standing on either side of the streets. Rizvi gave some guidelines about what to do and what not to do while welcoming her.