BNP takes all-out preparations to welcome Begum Khaleda Zia
BNP has taken all-out preparations to welcome their party chief Begum Khaleda Zia who is likely to arrive in Dhaka from London on Tuesday morning, four months after receiving medical treatment there.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed disclosed this information at an urgent press conference at BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan Sunday afternoon.
He said when Begum Zia, also a former prime minister, will reach Dhaka, party leaders and activists will welcome her on the way from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Gulshan standing on either side of the streets. Rizvi gave some guidelines about what to do and what not to do while welcoming her.
As per the plan, Dhaka city north BNP leaders and workers will welcome her on the street from the airport to the Le Meridien Hotel, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal from Le Meridien Hotel to Khilkhet, Jubo Dal from Khilkhet to Hotel Radisson.
Then Dhaka city south BNP will be there on the street from Hotel Radisson to Army Stadium, Swechchhasebak Dal from Army Stadium to Banani graveyard, Krishak Dal from Banani graveyard to Kakoli crossing, Sramik Dal from Kakoli More to Sheraton Hotel in Banani, Ulama Dal, Tanti Dal, pro-BNP cultural wing JASAS and Matsyajibi Dal from Sheraton Hotel to Banani Kacha Bazar.
All professional organisations including the Muktijoddha Dal will stay on street from Banani Kacha Bazar to Gulshan-2. Mohila Dal from Gulshan-2 roundabout to Gulshan Avenue Road, BNP national executive committee members from Gulshan-2 roundabout to Gulshan Avenue Road and the leaders and activists coming from different districts will stand at their convenience.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said all the leaders and activists will stand on one side of the road holding national and party flags. No motorcycle or people on foot will be allowed to move along with the BNP chairperson's vehicle. Plus, no one will be allowed to enter the airport and the residence of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.